Telkom products available on Takealot

Telkom has expanded its product offering and distribution through a strategic partnership with e-commerce retailer Takealot.com.

The new partnership will bring superior service and convenience to new and already existing Telkom customers.

“This partnership with Takealot.com brings together a vision centred around one important stakeholder, the customer,” says executive: brand and product segments at Telkom, Gugu Mthembu . “The connectivity of our customers from the comfort of their homes during this pandemic has been our primary focus and with Takealot’s innovative e-commerce platform and success in customer service, we will leave no man behind.

“Our strategic partnership is sure to add much-needed comfort and value to our customers.

“Selected Telkom Prepaid LTE / Broadband products are now available through Takealot making our products more accessible as more and more people continue to work, learn and entertain from the comfort of their homes,” Mthembu adds.

The products include a combination of SIM-only as well as bundled packages with a MiFi device or LTE Router. Customers will also be able to purchase on Takealot and they will receive further instructions of how to activate their SIM on Telkom’s self-RICA platform.