Developers opt for jobs that offer remote working

With 91% of all respondents, an overwhelming majority of developers today are more likely to choose a company with remote work benefits when job hunting.

This is according to the 2020 OfferZen Remote Work report that polled more than 1 500 developers to understand how they are experiencing prolonged remote work as a result of Covid-19.

The report also unveils how remote work has impacted developer productivity, motivation, teamwork and communication with team leads.

The 2020 OfferZen Remote Work report shows that 57% of respondents today prefer to continue to work fully remote while 36% would opt for a part-time solution between the office and remote.

The top reasons for working fully remote include increased productivity, better team collaboration, and maintaining a work-life balance.

Stephen van der Heijden, vice-president: growth at OfferZen, says the insights are increasingly relevant to companies in South Africa, as they continue to digitise as a result of Covid-19.

“Tech talent is in higher demand as companies migrate more and more of their products and services online.

“What fascinated me when reviewing the survey results is how much people now value having a choice of where they work. Now that people have experienced choice and autonomy, companies will have to shift toward offering this to remain competitive for talent.”

When it comes to productivity, 69% of respondents said that they’re more productive when working remote. Fewer distractions, more comfort or less stress, and the absence of commuting were the most important reasons.

At 57% of respondents, the majority of developers feel more motivated when working remotely. The most popular reason given is the feeling that they have to prove their productivity to their team.

“Companies are set to benefit from remote work as most developers are more productive and motivated, not less. Providing developers with support in setting up for remote work and adopting good communication tools is essential,” van der Heijden adds.

Most developers – over 87% – believe that their companies are well set up for remote work. Useful tools, remote team support and the supply of equipment for remote work are key to how companies can make remote work a success.

The nature of software building and having remote practices in place before the pandemic are also enablers of successful remote work set up.

“As we become more comfortable with remote work and distributed workforces, we see companies and employees adapting to make it work. Companies should seize this opportunity to redesign their structures, tech teams and ways of working to optimise for a balanced, efficient and more intentional work life.

“Remote work, which used to be a fairy tale for most developers, is now the norm. It’s up to business leaders to make sure we turn our new reality into a competitive advantage and embrace the future we now live in,” van der Heijden says.