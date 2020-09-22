Epson launches cloud-based monitoring service

Epson has launched Epson Remote Services (ERS) – a remote monitoring service tool designed for Epson dealers managing multiple printer fleets.

The software solution is designed to assist dealers managing a fleet of business inkjet printers to achieve higher first-fix rates, reduce on-site service requirements and minimise device downtime.

The remote monitoring solution makes it easy to manage and maintain networked Epson devices. It enables dealers to remotely access and locate devices that require attention via an encrypted customised data collection agent and convenient device dashboard.

“The maintenance and monitoring of a fleet of printers and copiers can be time-consuming and costly for dealers, who often have to rely on reactive, on-site servicing methods,” says Yudheer Harbhajun, business development manager at Epson South Africa. “Our ERS software is designed to provide dealers with the best possible solution that enables them to offer the best service to their end-users.”

Dealers can receive device alerts and email notifications for advanced diagnosis of issues, making field visits more efficient. They can also control maintenance functions offsite, such as reboot the device, clean the printhead, and perform firmware updates, as well as acquire printer status using an intuitive web interface. This enables them to improve the level of service offered to their clients.

The software also allows dealers to remotely view error messages and accurately diagnose faults. They can then send out service engineers armed with the correct data and parts when required – increasing first-fix success rates.

“By using ERS, dealers can activate intervention procedures and cleaning cycles if necessary, thanks to precise monitoring, which is especially important for their high productivity customers,” he adds.

Dealers can access Epson Remote Services from any computer or smartphone (Android and iOS) and is free to use, without license fees. The software solution is compatible with WorkForce Pro, RIPS and WF-Enterprise models.