MTN launches Play Lotto feature on MoMo app

MTN’s mobile money solution, MoMo, now features Play Lotto functionality, offering MoMo users a free-to-play, safe and convenient way to try their luck at the South African Lotto.

The MoMo advantage is that customers do not need a bank account to play, unlike traditional banking apps – they just need to be registered on the MoMo app and have a positive balance in their MoMo Wallet. There is no transaction fee for Play Lotto but, once confirmed, the ticket purchase cannot be cancelled or reversed.

As in-store, tickets for both Lotto and Powerball games cost R5; if the Plus 1 option is selected, a further R2.50 will be deducted from the customer’s MoMo Wallet. If Plus 1 and Plus 2 are selected, an additional R5.00 will be deducted, and so on.

“MoMo is all about innovation, convenience and simplicity and the partnership with ITHUBA is part of our drive to keep expanding our digital channels and technological innovations with solutions that we know our customers want,” says Felix Kamenga, chief officer of MTN SA Mobile Financial Services.

MoMo Play Lotto players will be notified of any winnings via SMS within two business days following each draw. Winnings below R5 000 will be paid into the player’s MoMo wallet straight away. For winnings of R5 000 or above, customers will be required to go to Ithuba’s offices with their MoMo statement, ticket reference number and identity document.

In addition to playing on the MoMo app, both MTN and non-MTN customers can Play Lotto through the MoMo USSD string at no cost by registering or dialling *120*151#. The MTN MoMo app is zero rated to MTN customers.

“Play Lotto is the latest in our range of customer-centric offers available on MoMo, which include vehicle license renewal, electricity payments, vouchers for stores and restaurants, municipal bills, donations to churches and charities, along with SABC and DSTV payments. MoMo is a simple, cost-effective and easy way to manage your money directly from your phone and we have a long list of exciting new solutions that we are adding every week,” concludes Kamenga.