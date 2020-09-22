Nokia digitalises global 5G network deployments

Nokia has digitalised 100% of its 5G network deployments around the world.

Through the use of digitalization, machine learning and automation, Nokia is simplifying the deployment of the network infrastructure, accelerating both time-to-market and return on the 5G investment (ROI) for operators.

Traditional network deployments rely on combinations of both paper-based and digital documentation that can often lead to errors and inefficiencies.

With digital project orchestration and data inventories, Nokia is enabling network rollouts to be carried out swiftly and cost-effectively, matching the agility demands from customers and helping them to bring new services to market faster.

This is leading to reductions in site visits (30%), as well as improvements in installation quality (30%), back office transactions (30%) and cycle times (25%).

By completely digitalising its 5G network deployments, Nokia is enabling a simpler, faster, more efficient and higher-quality delivery of services.

Nokia’s digital deployment services have helped over 100 customers around the world1 by bringing transparency to every phase of a project.

The digital deployment offering enables CSPs to easily and comprehensively manage their assets by providing a digital database of network assets that can be used to remotely and virtually access sites, making it much easier to upgrade and expand their estate.

Additionally, it makes deployments more sustainable as it minimizes the CO2 footprint by reducing truck rolls and eliminating paper, saving an estimated 1 500 trees a year.

Key digital deployment services include:

* Automated workflow orchestration to deploy the right crews, with the right equipment, at the right time and place.

* Site digital database for faster technology evolution and upgrades as sites can be accessed remotely and CSPs can get a 360 virtual view.

* Artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered tools to identify defects in real-time through automated analysis.

* Real-time project dashboards for greater transparency and project management effectiveness.

* Drone-led site visits to ensure site builds are completed ‘first time right’ with material inventory down to a one-inch accuracy.