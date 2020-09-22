Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – R1m per annum

A payment gateway dominating the South African market looking for a senior C# developer to join their team.

You will get exposure eCommerce and instore transaction.

Offering exposure to complex projects, Flexi-hours, Biannual increases and daily lunches.

This role is ideally for the developer who love all this IT related and is developing projects within their personal capacity to upskill themselves.

Requirements:

– 7+ years’ experience in C# Development

– Experience in .Net Core, JavaScript, Docker, Python, SQL

– C++ experience is advantageous

– Bsc Degree

– Microsoft certificates (advantageous)

– Experience with dependency injections, Mocking and Unit Testing (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

– Design and develop software verification plans

– Design quality assurance procedures

– Assist as a subject matter expert

– Expertise in test driven development

Reference Number for this position is RS48630 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R1m PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website www.e-merge.co.za for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

https://www.e-merge.co.za/careers/referralprogramme/

Learn more/Apply for this position