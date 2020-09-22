A reputable renewable energy firm is currently in search of a Senior Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town.
Requirements:
– BSc/ BTech: Electrical Engineering
– 8-15 Years’ experience
– At least 5 years’ experience in solar energy
– Project management and design experience
– Experience in solar from 1MW
– Proficient in MS Office, MS Projects, PVSyst, Helioscope
Should you meet the requirements please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also call Holly on [Phone Number Removed];, alternatively please visit our website on www.tumaini.co.za.
