Senior Project Manager

A reputable renewable energy firm is currently in search of a Senior Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town.

Requirements:

– BSc/ BTech: Electrical Engineering

– 8-15 Years’ experience

– At least 5 years’ experience in solar energy

– Project management and design experience

– Experience in solar from 1MW

– Proficient in MS Office, MS Projects, PVSyst, Helioscope

Should you meet the requirements please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. You can also call Holly on [Phone Number Removed];, alternatively please visit our website on www.tumaini.co.za.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

