1st / 2nd Line Remote Systems Engineer (German Spe

ENVIRONMENT: A UK Managed Service Provider requires a proactive & technical strong 1st / 2nd Line Remote Systems Engineer (German Speaking) to join its growing dynamic team based in Cape Town delivering SLA-backed services. You will be required to form part of a 24x7x365 on-call rota after successful completion of probation and training. DUTIES: Log and progress services desk support tickets (incidents, service requests & changes) through MSP systems.

Provide remote 1st/2nd line technical IT support.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware and software related incidents based on Microsoft systems.

Resolve incidents within agreed first-time-fix parameters and escalate within the team where required, complying with contracted SLAs.

Take ownership of incidents and manage through to resolution where possible.

Attend to pro- and reactive monitoring alerts in order to ensure minimum disruption to customers.

Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work and delivery to deadlines.

Action customer enquiries effectively in a timely fashion as per prescribed SLA.

Follow-up activities to resolution and to customer satisfaction.

Produce information reports upon request.

Build and maintain the company reputation and customer relationships. REQUIREMENTS: Matric or equivalent secondary education.

2+ years’ experience –

In an IT Service Desk environment providing 1st/2nd line support.

Supporting Microsoft Systems; Desktop, Server, Office, etc. Exposure to basic TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, SSL VPN troubleshooting. Exposure to HP & Dell hardware technologies. Native German & Fluent in English. Very strong technical understanding of current industry-leading technologies. SA citizen, permanent resident or right to employment in South Africa (Work Visa). Driver’s license and/or access to transport during unsociable hours.

Advantageous – Exposure to dedicated 2nd line support.

Exchange/365, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, etc.

Exposure to and working with virtual environments (VMware/Hyper-V).

Formal IT qualification, i.e. MCP Certification.

ITIL Foundation Certification.

Backup & disaster recovery technologies (Veeam, Zerto, Backup Exec, Datto, etc.).

Citrix (XenApp/XenDesktop).

Exposure to Cloud and IaaS platforms.

Proficiency in any other additional European-based language(s). ATTRIBUTES: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Customer relations skills: ability to understand and comprehend customer concerns and requirements.

A desire for continuous learning and career development.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.