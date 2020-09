Automation Tester

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Front-End Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Qualifications and experience

– At least 5 years of QA on websites and web applications

– At least 2 years’ experience using browser automation tools like Selenium

– HTML 5

– CSS

– Intermediate Node

– Intermediate Modern JavaScript

– Understanding of HTTP APIs

– Basic SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position