BBD achieves AWS Advanced Partner status

Software development firm BBD has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Partner Network (APN).

After meeting rigorous requirements, achieving this status comes in recognition of BBD’s proven track record in expertly architecting, building, migrating and managing client workloads in the cloud.

“Achieving this status from the largest provider of cloud computing services in the world validates our ability to accelerate our clients’ journey to the cloud while ensuring optimsed performance once there” says Tony van der Linden BBD’s head of research and design.

As cloud technology matures and workplaces move into a cloud-first and technology-driven norm, BBD draws on the expertise of their certified cloud specialists to offer a host of cloud-related services that give their clients the ultimate business flexibility through highly available, scalable and elastic solutions.

BBD’s agnostic cloud services allow for both packaged managed services as well as tailored approaches to meet the most complex business use cases. This adaptability ensures that BBD devises a solution that is best suited for each client’s environment.

BBD is now an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with Well-Architected and CloudFront Global Content Delivery Network capabilities, providing cloud-native microservices and infrastructure as code alongside rehosting, migration, rearchitecting and managed cloud services.