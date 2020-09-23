Front End Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Front-End Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

As a senior developer, the Client expects a team player with a well-rounded understanding of modern web development. Their team is very agile, and you should be able to handle changes to fit requirements based on business and customer feedback

Qualifications and experience

– At least 5 years of web development

– Working with a design and user experience team to implement their ideas

– Built and maintained a web app using Angular v2 or later

– Angular experience should at least be 18 months

– Built and maintained a web app using React. React experience should at least be 12 months preferably with modern React (functional components, hooks)

– HTML 5

– CSS

– Modern JavaScript

– TypeScript

– HTTP APIs

