MS Power Apps Developer

We are looking for an MS Power Apps Developer, or a Developer with MS Power Apps experience who will be happy moving into such a role. If you’re up for the challenge, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: IntermediateInitial 6-month contract

MS Power Apps Experience

Power Automate Experience

SharePoint Admin Experience

A good understanding of Process Flow

Someone with experience Developing in other languages and some Power Apps experience will also be a good fit

The role will involve Development/ Integration with the O365 Suite

