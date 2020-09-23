MS Power Apps Developer

Sep 23, 2020

We are looking for an MS Power Apps Developer, or a Developer with MS Power Apps experience who will be happy moving into such a role. If you’re up for the challenge, please get in contact: [Email Address Removed]Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: IntermediateInitial 6-month contract

  • MS Power Apps Experience
  • Power Automate Experience
  • SharePoint Admin Experience
  • A good understanding of Process Flow
  • Someone with experience Developing in other languages and some Power Apps experience will also be a good fit
  • The role will involve Development/ Integration with the O365 Suite

