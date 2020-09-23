Netstar expands customer experience

As consumers increasingly do business remotely, Netstar has launched its services on efficient, new e-commerce platforms that cut service times and boost effectiveness.

The Altron subsidiary has introduced a new e-commerce platform on its website to enhance digital interaction with its vehicle tracking and recovery customers, as online retail gains popularity following the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Netstar has also partnered with Standard Bank UCount on a first-to-market, co-branded online purchasing platform. The offering lets UCount members sign up for Netstar Plus or Netstar Early Warning vehicle tracking, make payment and arrange fitment while earning rewards.

“The Covid-19 lockdown has contributed to a shift in South African consumer behaviour, and accelerated the move to digital retail,” says Dean Andrews, Netstar marketing executive. “These are likely to be long-term changes, and these e-commerce platforms expand our positioning as a digital, customer-centric organisation.”

The new Netstar e-commerce process shortens the onboarding time for new car-tracking customers to just two-to-three minutes. The buy-online functionality enables customers to complete their application and book a convenient fitment time and place.

“The new channels are all about being flexible and responding to customer needs,” says Andrews. “If they prefer, new customers can now do business without having to wait for call backs, without phone logged contracts or the to-and-fro of telephone conversations to confirm details and schedule an installation time. Our customers can now complete sign-up any time, from anywhere.”