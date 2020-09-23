ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic FinTech company seeks a dedicated & presentable Operations Technician to deliver exceptional service to its customers. The ideal candidate requires a completed A+/N+ Course and a completed N3/N4 Course in Electrical/Electronics, at least 2 years related work experience including CCTV & Access Control installation & maintenance, working knowledge of Ethernet and wireless computer networks, MySQL, Linux (Ubuntu Server), Windows & POS terminals. You must have a valid Code 8 drivers licence with you own reliable transport. DUTIES: Provide service and customer support during field visits or dispatches.

Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and test tasks.

Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions.

Tie workflow to schedule.

Produce timely and detailed service reports.

Document processes.

Operate vehicle in a safely manner and use field automation systems.

Follow all company filed procedures and protocols.

Cooperate with technical team and share information across the organisation.

Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations and/or briefings.

Build positive relationships with customers. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Completed A+ or N+ Course.

Completed N3 / N4 Course (Electrical / Electronics). Experience/Skills – 2 – 3 Years’ proven relevant experience (Preferred).

CCTV installation and maintenance.

Access Control installation and maintenance.

Working knowledge of Ethernet and wireless computer networks.

Working knowledge of MySQL databases, Linux (Ubuntu server) and Windows.

Fault finding on Access Control and Time & Attendance Systems (Including hardware & software components).

Installation of POS terminals (including OS and applications).

Support and troubleshooting of installed hardware and software.

Troubleshoot, test, repair and service technical equipment.

Maintenance and installation of various other hardware solutions and systems as required.

Familiar with mobile tools and applications.

Code 8 driver’s licence & own reliable transport (Essential). Advantageous – Experience working with Java. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans).

Neat and presentable, reliable and responsible with good problem-solving ability.

Good time keeping skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.