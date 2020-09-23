Operations Technician

Operations TechnicianR180KCape TownExcellent career opportunity for a Operations Technician within the payments industry. This individual should strive for service success that improves customer satisfaction and should display a willingness to learn and to share knowledge on a day to day basis.RESPONSIBILITIES:• Providing service and customer support during field visits or dispatches• Managing all on site installation, repair, maintenance and test tasks• Diagnosing errors or technical problems and determining proper solutions• Tie workflow to schedule• Produce timely and detailed service reports• Document processes• Operate vehicle in a safely manner and use field automation systems• Follow all company filed procedures and protocols• Cooperate with technical team and share information across the organisation• Comprehend customer requirements and make appropriate recommendations and/or briefings• Build positive relationships with customersDUTIES & KNOWLEDGE:• Completed A+ or N+ course• Completed N3 / N4 course (Electrical / Electronics)• CCTV Installation and maintenance experience• Access Control Installation and maintenance experience• Working knowledge of Ethernet and wireless computer networks• Working knowledge of MySQL databases, Linux (Ubuntu server) and Windows• Experience working with Java is advantageous• Fault finding on Access Control and Time & Attendance Systems (Including hardware & software components)• Installation of POS terminals (including OS and applications)• Support and troubleshooting of installed hardware and software• Troubleshoot, test, repair and service technical equipment• Maintenance and installation of various other hardware solutions and systems as requiredMINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:• 2 – 3 years’ proven experience (preferred)• Code 8 driver’s licence & own reliable transport (essential)• Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English & Afrikaans)• Neat and presentable, reliable and responsible with good problem solving ability• Good time keeping skills• Contactable references• Familiarity with mobile tools and applicationsPlease apply online.

