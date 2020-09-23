Red Hat advances cloud-native analytics with Kubernetes

Red Hat has released Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.5, delivering Kubernetes-based data services for modern, cloud-native applications across the open hybrid cloud.

Tightly integrated with the Kubernetes platform Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the new system is designed to help organisations enable a more seamless data services architecture for applications.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage is the dynamic persistent storage solution for many services on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, such as metrics, logging, and registry.

With the recent release of Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, customers can now host virtual machines and containers on a single, integrated platform which includes Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.5 provides the added benefits of highly available persistent storage, including shared read-write-many (RWX) block access for enhanced performance and a single, integrated, storage solution for both containers and virtual machines.

Red Hat Data Services offer cloud-native abstractions to simplify data access and transformation with a consistent user experience across the open hybrid cloud.

The latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage offers a new external mode deployment option with Red Hat Ceph Storage, which can deliver enhanced scalability of more than 10-billion objects, without compromising performance.

With integrated support for object, file and block storage, Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.5 can support the data types commonly used in container-based applications, all within a single control plane – helping reduce complexity and increasing choice for customers.

In addition, the Rook operator for Red Hat Ceph Storage further enhances the manageability of the platform.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.5 supports integrated Amazon S3 bucket notifications, enabling users to create an automated data pipeline to ingest, catalogue, route and process data in real time. With the ability to create notification-driven architectures, and integrated access to Red Hat AMQ Streams and OpenShift Serverless, organizations can realize the efficiency of automated data pipelines.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.5 provides organizations more granular control over the extent to which they can decouple compute from storage, helping support a wide range of workloads from latency-sensitive databases to throughput-oriented, scalable data warehouses and data lakes.

Artificial intelligence architectures, focused on inferencing and modeling, can benefit from decoupling, while machine learning architectures can benefit from more tightly coupled storage for high performance data ingest and model training.