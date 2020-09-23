Trend Micro achieves AWS Outposts Ready designation

Trend Micro has announced that its hybrid cloud security offerings have received the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program.

This designation recognizes that Trend Micro has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data centre, co-location space, or on-premises facility.

Teams using Trend Micro for their hybrid cloud security benefit from a truly consistent hybrid experience that combines the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation of AWS with seamless security protection across an enterprise infrastructure.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Trend Micro as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with products fully tested on AWS Outposts.

“We know the importance of helping customers and organizations more easily identify potential security risks in order to take action,” says Joshua Burgin, GM: AWS Outposts at Amazon Web Services.

“With Trend Micro’s products available to customers on AWS Outposts, we are able to provide a comprehensive view of (a customer’s) security posture on their infrastructure, on AWS Outposts, and in AWS Regions both on premises and in the cloud for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

AWS Outposts allow organisations that must keep their data on-premise to do so with the benefits of AWS infrastructure and services. The availability of Trend Micro protection for AWS Outposts allows verticals such as government and financial services to further their digital transformation securely, while maintaining any data residency requirements.

“We have proven industry leadership for cloud workloads, and we have been a member of the AWS Partner Network since 2012, making Trend Micro an obvious choice for companies throughout their journey to the cloud,” says Mark Nunnikhoven, vice-president of cloud research for Trend Micro. “Now with AWS Outposts, we offer full data security continuity to support customers adopting the cloud technology that best fits their business needs.”