Amplify out-of-home campaigns with location-powered digital media

The Out-of-home (OOH) industry is strongly re-emerging in the post-Covid media landscape. Use of digital billboards is growing as well as the opportunity to buy digital out-of-home (DOOH) programmatically.

OOH media owners are increasingly converting their holdings into digital which directly allows advertisers and agencies to be more innovative in this space. Some of the clear benefits from DOOH include day-part segmentation, dynamic ad serving, reduced production cost, quick turnaround times and the higher impact from LED screens.

But another, perhaps more powerful strategy is the application of advanced location intelligence to OOH campaigns and the corresponding benefits it has for Mobile Out-of-Home (MOOH), strategic mobile campaigns that amplify and extend OOH messaging.

“Our location intelligence – including precise geofencing – brings unique capabilities to OOH. It allows us to amplify OOH/DOOH campaign spend and extend it via MOOH activations for a truly omnichannel media strategy. Location connects online and offline worlds for more visibility,” says Andrew Gillett, TAPTAP commercial director.

“Through historical (up to 90 days) and real-time location data, we can accurately measure if users have been exposed to an OOH campaign. This allows us to effectively retarget them in the moment on mobile or in a different moment – for example, at home on a WIFI connection – with creatives like rich media or video, which provide significant amplification opportunities.

“We recently used this solution with a leading ISP on a campaign to drive lead generation off their OOH holdings, the results from which were so strong that campaign investment increased by 83%,” continues Gillett.

Simone Visser, OOH data and insights strategist at Posterscope SA, comments: “On Posterscope’s journey to becoming the leading location experts, we have invested loads of time and budget to evolve our data and tools along with it.

“One of the key partnerships on our journey is our partnership with TAPTAP. The key selling point for us was TAPTAP’s geospatial technology that enabled data driven mobile solutions for our clients. Their capabilities are endless, and no matter what big idea you have, they have the passion and know-how to bring it to life.

“A big focus for us is MOOH, which increases the effectiveness of our clients’ OOH campaigns and is another user touch point that offers engagement with their audiences. We are happy to be on this journey with TAPTAP, and are very excited for what the future holds”, concludes Visser.