Calling all resellers: subscribe to ASUS and win

ASUS is extending the hand of partnership to South African resellers.
The high-end PC vendor boasts a full portfolio of consumer and commercial notebooks, including the popular Republic of Gaming (RoG) gaming computers.
Other well-known brand names include Zenbook, Vivobook, Studiobook, Expertbook, ASUS Pro and TUF notebooks.
The company also offers a range of components, networking equipment, PCs, servers and workstations, and industrial solutions for a complete hardware line-up.
ASUS aims to tell the market more about its product and service offerings, and is inviting resellers to subscribe and receive regular information updates.
There’s a sweetener too: by subscribing, resellers could win an ASUS Laptop M509*.
Touted as one of the world’s smallest all-rounder 15,6-inch laptops, the M509 is fast and efficient. Powered by an AMD A9-9425 processor and AMD Radeon R5 Graphics, the M509 weighs in at just 1,9kg and features a 16.9 ratio anti-glare display.
Click here to subscribe now, and stand a chance to win the M509 notebook.
* Terms and Conditions apply