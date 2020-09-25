Developer: Fresh Foods

Job Advert Summary

The Shoprite Group is Africa’s largest retailer with over 35 million customers and 2,500 outlets. We have recently renewed our commitment to driving the diversification and growth of our Fresh Foods and Private Label offerings. This is a super exciting growth opportunity for the Shoprite Group as we endeavour to better understand and partner with our customers to meet their needs, build their trust and optimise the potential of our Fresh Foods and Private Label offerings. To achieve the ambitious plans defined by the team, we need highly talented people to join us in playing a key role in shaping the face of our Fresh Foods and Private Label offerings across Africa.

The overarching purpose of this role is to participate in the development of products for the Fresh Foods department and facilitating the development of recipes, conducting factory trials, drawing-up of specifications and costing, packaging of the products, negotiation of costing with buyers, and launching of products. Whilst driving new product development, the role also conducts ongoing research and competitor benchmarking to develop a deeper understanding of our customers and their fresh food preferences.

Learn more/Apply for this position