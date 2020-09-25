Developer – PHP (Parvana)About the Client: Responsibilities:
- Working closely with front-end engineers.
- Proficient in LAMP stack environments using Laravel framework.
- Bespoke software development, using SDLC.
- Performing code analysis.
- Troubleshooting and fixing any issues relating to PHP programs.
- Ensuring smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.
- Creating scripts to facilitate our clientâ€™s systems.
- Creating documentation for software created.
Requirements:
- 5+ years development experience in PHP.
- Expertise with PHP, LAMP stack and Laravel.
- Creative ability to produce effective solutions to client problems.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]