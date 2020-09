Developer – PHP

About the Client: Responsibilities:

Working closely with front-end engineers.

Proficient in LAMP stack environments using Laravel framework.

Bespoke software development, using SDLC.

Performing code analysis.

Troubleshooting and fixing any issues relating to PHP programs.

Ensuring smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

Creating scripts to facilitate our client’s systems.

Creating documentation for software created.

Requirements:

5+ years development experience in PHP.

Expertise with PHP, LAMP stack and Laravel.

Creative ability to produce effective solutions to client problems.

