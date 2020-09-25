Developer – PHP

Sep 25, 2020

Responsibilities:

  • Working closely with front-end engineers.

  • Proficient in LAMP stack environments using Laravel framework.

  • Bespoke software development, using SDLC.

  • Performing code analysis.

  • Troubleshooting and fixing any issues relating to PHP programs.

  • Ensuring smooth operations of web processes and infrastructure.

  • Creating scripts to facilitate our clientâ€™s systems.

  • Creating documentation for software created.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years development experience in PHP.
  • Expertise with PHP, LAMP stack and Laravel.
  • Creative ability to produce effective solutions to client problems.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

