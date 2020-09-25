FuseForward achieves AWS Advanced Consulting status

FuseForward has achieved AWS Advanced Consulting status, making it one of a very select group of companies to have achieved this designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the AWS Partner Network (APN) program.

The AWS Advanced Consulting Partner certification is a highly-valued status awarded after meeting rigorous requirements, including extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on AWS, a high level of cloud expertise and a strong team of certified technical consultants.

“We have invested extensively into our AWS practice, and gaining Advanced Consulting status ensures that customers have the peace of mind that they can access the solutions they need, backed by FuseForward’s skills and expertise,” says Mark Damm, founder and CEO of FuseForward. “This latest certification has been the result of a concentrated effort on the part of our team to create a centre for excellence that can offer the highest levels of service and proficiencies for our joint AWS customers.

“This is a great achievement, and we are pleased to join a very select group of APN Partners with the Advanced Consulting status across the world.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic is driving increased adoption of cloud services across all industries as they support remote work and service delivery. In particular, organizations in energy and infrastructure, education and healthcare are busy transforming their businesses, with many choosing AWS as their cloud platform of choice.

“We have been assisting customers in these industries to modernize with AWS for more than five years, and the Advanced Consulting status provides additional recognition of our skills and experience in this regard.”

The new status will provide FuseForward with additional support and benefits from AWS, enabling even better resources to support customers migrating their workloads and IT resources to the AWS Cloud.

“The most forward-thinking businesses are now going beyond simply embracing the cloud. Working with partners, they are building a strategy to drive growth and productivity, and give them a competitive edge. We are proud to be that partner for our customers. Our mission is to help customers meet their evolving business and IT needs, and will continue to invest in improving our AWS expertise and services portfolio,” says Damm.