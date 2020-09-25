Liquid Telecom adds Cyber Risk Aware to new security unit

Cyber security awareness platform Cyber Risk Aware has been selected as the security awareness education and phishing simulation solution for the newly-unveiled cyber security unit within Liquid Telecom.

Cyber Risk Aware’s solution has been curated to help Liquid Telecom’s customers educate their staff avoid becoming victims of cyber-crime, by raising staff cyber security awareness.

A recently-commissioned “State of Cyber Security in Kenya and South Africa in 2020” research report by Liquid Telecom revealed that password compromise (72%) and phishing/cyber engineering attacks (67%) pose the greatest threats.

Both these categories can be attributed as a direct result of human errors, making it vital for businesses in Africa to tackle the problem starting with the people within a business.

Just one absent-minded click of a phishing email can expose a whole corporate network, often with costly or devastating consequences.

“Liquid Telecom understands and appreciates that cyber security is not just about technology, but about helping and securing the people within a business,” says Stephen Burke, CEO and founder of Cyber Risk Aware. “When correctly trained and supported in the right way, people are a company’s greatest security asset and first line of defence – their human firewall.

“We are proud to be partnering with Liquid Telecom as they bring their new cyber security unit to the Africa market.”

Cyber criminals understand where the vulnerabilities lie within a business. They know that employees have many entry points and, through phishing emails, SMiShing, Vishing, malicious websites and software for example, they can find their way into any corporate network.

With a remote workforce slowly re-entering the workplace, cyber criminals are aware it’s a time of heightened opportunities as employee’s reconnect on to the network’s system.

More than 75% of work-from-home employees have not received help from employers on security awareness, guidance or training for example. Sadly, statistics such as these are not in isolation.

According to David Behr, group chief digital officer at Liquid Telecom: “At Liquid Telecom, we believe that the first step to ensuring a secure digital environment is training employees so that they can safely navigate and grow in a digital first world. Our partnership with Cyber Risk Aware allows us to provide the ‘secure people’ element of the Liquid Telecom cyber security trifecta offering to customers”.