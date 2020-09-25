Mixed results for backup appliances

The EMEA purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market rose in value 11,1% year on year to $320,9-million in the second quarter of 2020, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Tracker.

Total EMEA PBBA open system shipments were valued at $305,5-million — up 12,2% year on year. EMEA PBBA mainframe system sales declined 6,1% year on year in 2Q20.

“Covid-19 was expected to have a negative impact on companies’ revenue plans,” says Jimena Sisa, senior research analyst: EMEA Storage Systems at IDC. “But the impact on tech investment has been limited, especially in the data protection and recovery area, as in many cases technology has been used to meet critical business issues caused by Covid-19 and to preserve and protect the most strategic company asset — data.”

Many companies were not only able to assess the economic impact of the slowdown but were already planning for recovery, she says.

“From the beginning of lockdown, some vendors introduced financial programs to help customers and partners fund their critical technology needs with the introduction of more flexible consumption and payment options.

“These programs helped to boost the PBBA market in EMEA, with figures showing a rise in data protection solutions during 2Q20. Vendor programs that not only helped customers overcome their challenges but also enable them to build an effective customer success function were the most successful.”

The PBBA tracker for Western Europe grew in value, with 11,6% year-on-year growth, reaching $253,3-million in 2Q20.

The CEMA PBBA market grew 9,3% in value year on year, reaching $67.6 million in 2Q20.

The two subregions, however, had differing trends.

CEE, representing 37% of the CEMA market, declined 4,5% year on year due to a significant slump in most countries, excluding Poland, Russia, and Ukraine.

MEA, with 63% of the CEMA PBBA market, grew 19,2% year on year in 2Q20, triggered by the Gulf countries, Turkey, and South Africa. Datacentre projects that were in the pipeline were carried out as planned, and data protection and recovery solutions were an integral part of these projects.

“While a slowdown in PBBA shipments is expected by the end of 2020, the market will not see a significant decline in value in the short term,” says Marina Kostova, research manager: CEMA Storage Systems at IDC.

“Vendors are proving to be flexible in managing the technology business and customer expectations by refreshing their portfolios and adapting their offerings to the hybrid cloud environment needs, mitigating the general business deterioration caused by Covid-19. Besides all-flash storage and HCI, PBBA will emerge as another segment with growth potential in CEMA.”