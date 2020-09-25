Ricoh’s debuts ProcessDirector via subscription

Ricoh will offer ProcessDirector via subscription from 1 October 2020.

The workflow automation tool is Ricoh’s award-winning solution that now significantly decreases upfront costs for customers who want to streamline operations, improve process integrity, reduce errors, and improve efficiencies.

“Subscriptions gives customers access to the power of the software as an operational expense, affording them the flexibility to match it to their business models,” says Vaughan Patterson, head of commercial and industrial print at Ricoh SA.

“When the new version 3.9 is released in November, ProcessDirector will also be cloud-ready, which will give customers even more flexibility and scalability to match their operations.”

The new version will also enable customers to host it in client-managed virtual environments. It will also improve data collection and reporting, such as custom data visualisations, make it easier and more productive for operators and administrators to use, enhance vulnerability scanning, and containerised components will make it more scalable.

Ricoh ProcessDirector is a field-proven and vendor-neutral workflow management solution to:

* Securely capture, transform and manage information to help address workflow challenges;

* Track and trace;

* Meet compliance and audit requirements;

* Automate workflows;

* Optimise post, output management, disparate system integration; and

* Deliver via multiple channels.

“The base functionality, with the enhancements coming in November the new version, and the subscription pricing create a powerful opportunity for customers to structure different business models,” says Patterson. “It’s easier to make a more compelling business case to enter new markets or grow out existing markets with new offerings.”