We are looking for a passionate Senior Project Manager with strong mentorship capabilities who is capable of implementing a data migration strategy.The Senior Project Manager willjoin a talented technical team. If you have strong experience in data analytics and data migration then this is for you!We require somebody to coordinate the planning and drive delivery, including from the business.What you will do:
- Define data migration strategy (number of data loads until go-live, the objective for each data load, validation of each data load, timing, resources)
- Develop a detailed data migration plan
- Oversee and ensure delivery of all aspects ofdataanalysis, extraction, mapping, and transfer
- Oversee and ensure the delivery of all aspects ofdatacleansing initiatives
- Manage the quality of themigrated dataand the validity of themigrationprocesses and operation
- Develop the cutover plan with input from key stakeholders
Skills Required:
- MUST have previousexperience with data migration
- Strong project management skills
- Ability to build and coordinate a cross-functional team