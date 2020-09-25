Senior Project Manager

We are looking for a passionate Senior Project Manager with strong mentorship capabilities who is capable of implementing a data migration strategy.The Senior Project Manager willjoin a talented technical team. If you have strong experience in data analytics and data migration then this is for you!We require somebody to coordinate the planning and drive delivery, including from the business.What you will do:

Define data migration strategy (number of data loads until go-live, the objective for each data load, validation of each data load, timing, resources)

Develop a detailed data migration plan

Oversee and ensure delivery of all aspects of data analysis, extraction, mapping, and transfer

analysis, extraction, mapping, and transfer Oversee and ensure the delivery of all aspects of data cleansing initiatives

cleansing initiatives Manage the quality of the migrated data and the validity of the migration processes and operation

and the validity of the processes and operation Develop the cutover plan with input from key stakeholders

Skills Required:

MUST have previous experience with data migration

have previous Strong project management skills

Ability to build and coordinate a cross-functional team

Learn more/Apply for this position