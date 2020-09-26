Project Manager

Construction Project Manager Plans, directs, and coordinates activities of designated project to ensure that goals or objectives of project are accomplished within prescribed time frame and funding parameters by performing the following duties personally or through others.

Essential Functions:

– Reviews project proposal or plan to determine time frame, funding limitations, procedures for accomplishing project, staffing requirements, and allotment of available resources to various phases of project.

– Establishes work plan and staffing for each phase of project.

– Develops the project plans and product specifications within the framework of the company development process. Coordinates with business unit managers and functional managers for recruitment or assignment of project team personnel.

– Confers with project team to outline workplan and to assign duties, responsibilities, and scope of authority within the context of the company development process.

– Coordinates product attributes and development plans with Company units in Cape town or elsewhere and potential partner/suppliers as required.

– Directs and coordinates activities of project team to ensure project progresses on schedule and within budget. Additional Responsibilities:

– Review status reports prepared by project personnel and modify schedules or plans as required.

– Prepares project reports for management, client or others.

– Confers with project personnel to provide technical advice and to resolve problems.

– Coordinates project activities with governmental agencies.

– Travel as needed.

Qulaification and Experience

– BA or MS in engineering or in a related field or ten years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

– 10+ years’ experience in project management.

– Preferred experience in the elevator industry Specific Knowledge, Skills & Behaviors:

– Comprehensive understanding of Company ‘s processes, procedures, policies and contracts/product offerings.

– Solid working knowledge of project management principles and practices, elevator and escalator installation practices and techniques and construction industry standard practices and process.

– General accounting and financial management principles Laws and regulations regarding safety and environmental governmental regulations.

– Demonstrated ability at leading and project management.

– Ability to conduct financial analysis for the purpose of making sound business decisions.

– Ability to motivate people to attain their maximum potential and develop and foster teamwork.

– Effective oral, written and presentation skills.

– Strong persuasive skills.

– Ability to apply principles of logical or scientific thinking to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.

– Interpret a variety of instructions and procedures in mathematical, diagrammatic, written, oral, and schedule form.

– Able to manage multiple concurrent tasks through effective organization and time management.

– Ability to utilize e-mail, spreadsheets, SAP, and Project Scheduling Programs .

