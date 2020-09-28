Developer – Back-end (Python) (Senior)

Developer – Back-end (Python) (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.

Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.

Job Purpose:

Our client is looking for developers with experience in building REST APIs in Python, flask, SQLAlchemy, strong PostgreSQL knowledge, AWS services, Golang, Redis and DynamoDB.

Responsibilities:

Designing reliable distributed systems that handle high volumes of data with low latency.

Maintaining and supporting business-critical systems.

Delivering code to production every day using CI/CD techniques.

Tackling the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data.

Prioritising security over box-ticking.

Skills / Experience:

5+ yearsâ€™ development experience.

Experience in the following tech stack: Python 3 | Environments built around Docker and AWS. High volume PostgreSQL databases Role. REST APIs in Python | Flask | SQLAlchemy. AWS services | Golang | Redis | DynamoDB.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

