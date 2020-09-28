First Distribution gets Dell CSG distribution rights

First Distribution, the leading pan-African distributor for cybersecurity, datacentre, enterprise and cloud solutions, has been appointed a distributor for Dell Technologies’ Client Solutions Group (CSG) product line.

The CSG segment at Dell comprises of notebooks, desktops, displays, and peripherals selling into commercial and consumer markets in South Africa and SADC.

First Distribution being a leader in enterprise solutions, have been a valued partner with Dell Technologies for over 12 years, so the inclusion of the CSG product line is a natural extension of the relationship.

Andre Human, Dell Technologies Brand Executive at First Distribution, explains that the news is significant in the current circumstances allowing us to provide our customers with the full portfolio of Dell Technologies offerings and scale to a greater partner eco system. With work from home becoming the new norm, our new PCaaS will accommodate all levels of consumer and commercial customers.

“Remote work brings with it new and different challenges,” Human adds. “Dell Technologies offers today’s workforce what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate anywhere at any time, with award-winning products such as desktops, laptops, all-in-one devices, rugged devices made for specialised environments, displays, docking and endpoint security solutions and services.

First Distribution will work with Dell Technologies to help partners and customers achieve digital transformation through a three-pronged approach that embraces IT transformation, workforce transformation and security transformation.

For more information contact: dell.csg@firstdistribution.com

