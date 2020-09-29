During the pandemic, gaming booms

The video games industry is one of a few sectors that have been booming in 2020, with millions of people spending more time indoors and online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increasing number of people choosing video games as their main at-home entertainment led to a significant jump in the sales of gaming equipment.

According to data presented by SafeBettingSites.com, global gaming PC sales revenue is expected to hit $39,2-billion in 2020, a 60% jump in five years.

In 2015, the global gaming PC market hit $24,6-billion in revenue, revealed the Jon Peddie Research data. High-end PC sales accounted for 45% of that value, followed by mid-range and entry-level gaming PCs with 30% and 25% market share, respectively.

During the next twelve months, the global gaming PC sales revenue jumped almost 23% to $30,2-billion and continued growing ever since.

High-end gaming computers still represent the largest revenue stream of the global gaming PC market, expected to generate $18,5-billion profit or 47% of total revenue in 2020.

Mid-range gaming PC sales is forecast to reach 34% market share this year, a 4% increase since 2015, and generate $13,4-billion in revenue.

The revenue of the entry-level gaming computer segment is expected to jump 21,7% year-on-year to $7,3-billion in 2020.

The Jon Peddie Research data also revealed that mid-range gaming PCs witnessed the most significant sales revenue growth, 76% between 2015 and 2020. High-end gaming computers follow, with a 72% revenue increase in that period.

The growing number of people spending more time indoors and online amid the coronavirus lockdown caused a surge in sales of gaming PCs and laptops in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, revealed the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker data.

In the second quarter of 2020, EMEA countries hit 2-million units sold, a 33% jump year-on-year. The increasing trend is set to continue in the third and fourth quarter of the year, resulting in 16,4% YoY growth and 8,2-million sold units for the full year 2020.

Gaming PCs are expected to account for over 36% of that figure, with nearly 3-million units sold by the end of the year. Statistics show that gaming laptops are set to rise to 5,23-million units sold in 2020, or 64% of the total unit shipment in the EMEA countries this year.