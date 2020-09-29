Junior Web Developer

The candidate is responsible for designing and implementing websites from a brief, on the WordPress platform. The role also includes occasional graphic design work, especially with regard to developing a brand.

Essential Functions:

Create a responsive design for a website and present it on a design communication tool. The design should be presented for the different viewports and client feedback needs to be collected and integrated. Once the design is signed off, the design must be built using the WordPress platform.

The candidate must write clean and thoroughly commented code for CSS/SCSS and JavaScript and must use industry standards when writing HTML, CSS or Javascript.

Develop original code solutions for landing pages, banners and email campaigns.

Assist marketing team with product launches, product development and sales.

Troubleshoot front-end technical or performance issues

Minimum Qualifications:

Qualification in UI/UX or web development or comparable competency.

1-2 years of experience in web development.

Experience Required:

1 Year experience with responsive web design

Good working knowledge of tools such as Trello and Slack.

Essential technical skills and knowledge:

Core development tech: HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, WordPress.

Core design tech: Adobe Illustrator, Xd, PhotoShop, Invision.

Additional technical skills :

SCSS

Divi/Elementor

Soft skills:

Positive outlook on life

Willingness to learn

Intrinsically motivated

Friendly

Strong problem solving and communication skills (written and verbal)

Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams for projects

Good planning and organisation

Comfortable in a highly collaborative, fast-paced, work environment.

