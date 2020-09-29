QA Automation Engineer

Our client is looking for a QA Automation Tester to join their team in Claremont, Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth.
The successful candidate will possess strong automation testing skills and a general enthusiasm for quality assurance, e-commerce and payment gateways.
Benefits & Culture:
Flexi-time
One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day
Work-from-home options
Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days
Extremely casual dress code
Good coffee and free fruit
Squash courts with office team
Technologies and tools you’ll be exposed to:
Selenium
Postman
PHP
Ubuntu and basic Shell Scripting
MySQL
Docker
Git
Jira
Micro-Services Architecture
PCI Data Security Standard
Minimum qualifications and experience:
At least 3 years in automation testing writing own Selenium tests (No recording tools)
Has prior exposure to any of the following languages: PHP, C#, Java, Ruby
Ability read and write basic SQL statements
Experience in any of the following: Git, SVN, TFS
Basic Linux abilities
Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus
Any experience with CI/CD pipeline a plus
Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution
Certificates like ISTQB or any relevant QA/Automation certificates a plus
Primary roles and responsibilities:
Improve and automate test strategy
Co-create and extend testing processes which includes documentation
Extract test requirements from user stories
Understand the importance of manual and exploratory testing
Collaborate closely with developers and be able to speak dev lingo
Design and create test cases
Personal Attributes:
The individual is attentive and analytical if need be
Has an eye for detail
Knows how to listen
Knows when to ask for help
Offers help to any colleague irrespective of department
Can take a joke
Continually look to expand upon your knowledge of the Product Domain