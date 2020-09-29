QA Automation Engineer

Our client is looking for a QA Automation Tester to join their team in Claremont, Cape Town to help meet the demands of their rapid growth.

The successful candidate will possess strong automation testing skills and a general enthusiasm for quality assurance, e-commerce and payment gateways.

Benefits & Culture:

Flexi-time

One day per sprint as “own time” or R&D Day

Work-from-home options

Great company culture with many socials and special-themed days

Extremely casual dress code

Good coffee and free fruit

Squash courts with office team

Technologies and tools you’ll be exposed to:

Selenium

Postman

PHP

Ubuntu and basic Shell Scripting

MySQL

Docker

Git

Jira

Micro-Services Architecture

PCI Data Security Standard

Minimum qualifications and experience:

At least 3 years in automation testing writing own Selenium tests (No recording tools)

Has prior exposure to any of the following languages: PHP, C#, Java, Ruby

Ability read and write basic SQL statements

Experience in any of the following: Git, SVN, TFS

Basic Linux abilities

Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus

Any experience with CI/CD pipeline a plus

Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution

Certificates like ISTQB or any relevant QA/Automation certificates a plus

Primary roles and responsibilities:

Improve and automate test strategy

Co-create and extend testing processes which includes documentation

Extract test requirements from user stories

Understand the importance of manual and exploratory testing

Collaborate closely with developers and be able to speak dev lingo

Design and create test cases

Personal Attributes:

The individual is attentive and analytical if need be

Has an eye for detail

Knows how to listen

Knows when to ask for help

Offers help to any colleague irrespective of department

Can take a joke

Continually look to expand upon your knowledge of the Product Domain

Learn more/Apply for this position