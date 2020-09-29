ENVIRONMENT: An innovative Marketing Services Company seeks a forward-thinking & results-driven Senior PHP Developer to join its team where your core role will be to program, document and deploy cutting-edge software applications. You will require at least 6 years’ PHP and MySQL and other skills include JavaScript, CSS, HTML, jQuery, AJAX, SOAP/REST, Git, GitHub, Gitlab, Laravel & Docker. You will initially be working remote so you will be required to be setup at home to work with a reliable PC & fast internet connection. DUTIES: Program, document and deploy software applications.

Execute testing and quality control.

Provide software design and architectural input.

Use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

Assist/Mentor Junior Programmers.

Support account management and data processing departments. Key KPAs include: Impact of the Developer on the existing infrastructure (Improvement in efficiency and innovation).

The value of the Developer’s individual contribution to the company goals.

Delivering as per the specifications and mock-ups.

Communicating issues and asking questions timeously. REQUIREMENTS: 6 – 8 Years PHP & MySQL.

Fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/AJAX.

Web services integration (SOAP/REST).

Experienced in JavaScript in the browser.

Git/GitHub/Gitlab.

Strong knowledge of web application security.

Laravel.

Docker.

Good English is a requirement.

Must be set up at home to work, with a fast Internet connection and PC. Nice to Haves – Vue.js.

Node.js.

Experience with AWS.

Golang.

Linux Administration. ATTRIBUTES: Communicates well.

Professional attitude.

Ability to be on time, work hard and be self-motivated.

Good judgement and ability to prioritise.

Able to come up with new ideas. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.