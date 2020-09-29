Senior Software Developer

The successful candidate will be responsible for Risk Management and for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the role. The primary responsibility of the role will be to support and develop .Net applications.

Responsibilities include:

– Being responsible for Risk Management

– Implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position

– Designing and developing new systems

– Supporting and maintaining new and legacy custom developed systems

– Performing unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems

– Liaising with project stakeholders during the project life cycle

– Assisting with implementation of agile systems development life cycle

– Assisting with implementation of best practices and development standards

– Reviewing and introducing new technologies, in line with the architectural framework

– Providing appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback

Requirements/Experience:

– BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification

– MCDP – Visual Studio

– MCTS – SQL Server

– ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development

– REST API Development

– Migration of ASP.net to .net core

– Design and development of new enterprise systems

– Estimation of project deliverables

– Implementation and use of patterns and best practices

– JavaScript frameworks e.g. JQuery

– Successful migration of at legacy systems

– Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems

– Testing and use of automated testing software

– Understanding of information security best practices and development standards

– SharePoint Development (added advantage)

– Integration between heterogeneous systems (added advantage)

– Understanding of the investment services industry (added advantage)

