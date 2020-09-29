Software QA Tester

Qualifications

– Matric

– Computer Science Degree or Relevant IT Degree/Qualification

– ISTBQ Qualification (Advantageous)

Requirements / Experience:

– Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Software Tester

– Minimum of 3 years Manual Testing

– 1-year Automation Testing

– Quality Assurance

– Front end Testing

– Software Development systems:

– Financial Systems developed in C#.NET .NET Core & Cloud

– Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines

– Excellent analytical & communication skills (both oral and written)

– Strong documentation skills

– Attention to detail

– Strong problem-solving skills

Overview:

– Responsible for the development of manual test cases

– The execution of scripts

– Assist in defining testing methodologies & quality control standards.

– Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing

– Work with business resources to understand purpose

– Concept for software features

– Maintain well organised records of test results

– Generate historical analysis of test results

– Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance

– Create and execute release and upgrade test plans

Attributes:

– Ability to work on your own

– Reliable

– High level of personal integrity and ethics.

