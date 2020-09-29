Software QA Tester

Qualifications
– Matric
– Computer Science Degree or Relevant IT Degree/Qualification
– ISTBQ Qualification (Advantageous)
Requirements / Experience:
– Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Software Tester
– Minimum of 3 years Manual Testing
– 1-year Automation Testing
– Quality Assurance
– Front end Testing
– Software Development systems:
– Financial Systems developed in C#.NET .NET Core & Cloud
– Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
– Excellent analytical & communication skills (both oral and written)
– Strong documentation skills
– Attention to detail
– Strong problem-solving skills
Overview:
– Responsible for the development of manual test cases
– The execution of scripts
– Assist in defining testing methodologies & quality control standards.
– Fully documents any expected anomalies or defects identified in testing
– Work with business resources to understand purpose
– Concept for software features
– Maintain well organised records of test results
– Generate historical analysis of test results
– Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance
– Create and execute release and upgrade test plans
Attributes:
– Ability to work on your own
– Reliable
– High level of personal integrity and ethics.