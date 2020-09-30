BI Developer

Senior BI Developer

A new position has opened up within the Data & Analytics department of an established organisation which will have the individual take on responsibility for all development and maintenance of BI solutions within the company. These solutions leverage both external and internal data.

Responsibilities:

– Research new BI capabilities and functionality and implement new ideas and improved methods

– Improve on systems and work processes to improve quality

– Working with both internal and external stakeholders, you will provide a high standard of service, and interact closely with internal stakeholders to understand the reporting needs

– Work with business units to understand business concepts, data, problem areas, and requirement and define specifications

– Drive and participate in design reviews to find the best fit solutions

– Develop solutions that help decision makers at strategic, operational and tactical level to understand their data and facilitate informed decision making

– Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing business intelligence solutions

– Data literacy and adoption of BI solutions

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems;

– Knowledge transfer to BI users and IT support resources;

– Data visualization and business analytics

Requirements

– Relevant Degree

– Minimum 3 years BI application experience, of which QlikView, Qlik Sense, SAP BI tools, SAP Business objects (BOBJ), Tableau will be beneficial

– Proven experience in formulating and delivering BI solutions with complex data that are business enablers

– Dynamic individual with a passion for working with stakeholders to understand business drivers

– User Experience, Design Thinking, Information Design

– Data Analytics

– Project management – ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

