Covid-19 drives more consumers to digital platforms for insurance

Covid-19 may be contributing to the growing number of consumers who are using digital channels to take up or maintain their life insurance.

This is according to FNB Life, which reported a 22% year-on-year increase in customers who take up or maintain their life insurance via FNB’s digital platforms.

Lee Bromfield, chief executive of FNB, comments: “Covid-19 has triggered questions about health and financial security among many families. As a result, since the beginning of this year, the number of customers showing interest in life insurance has been on the rise.

“We are particularly encouraged by our customers’ use of digital channels because this is core to our strategy as we aim to provide platform-based, cost-effective and convenient solutions for our customers.

“Similarly, we have also made good progress in becoming the life insurance provider of choice for FNB customers.”

FNB Life was named as one of the country’s leading life insurers with satisfied customers, for the third year running, in the 2020 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SACsi).