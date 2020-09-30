Dell advances VMware management, automation, protection

Dell Technologies has announced several infrastructure portfolio innovations for VMware environments, designed to help customers better protect, manage and support traditional and modern applications across edge locations, core data centers and hybrid clouds.

“Customers looking to accelerate their digital transformation need trusted, proven solutions that can help them navigate today’s multi-cloud landscape while managing their IT and business needs,” says Jeff Boudreau, president and GM: infrastructure solutions group at Dell Technologies.

“Dell Technologies and VMware are raising the bar with tightly integrated solutions, designed to help customers and partners better manage and protect traditional and modern applications. These latest advancements across our infrastructure portfolio are a testament to our joint commitment to innovation.”

As VMware delivers its latest releases for vSphere, vSAN and VMware Cloud Foundation to support Tanzu, Dell Technologies is extending support of these technologies across the Dell infrastructure portfolio, with tightly integrated solutions including Dell Technologies Cloud, Dell EMC VxRail, Dell EMC PowerProtect, Dell EMC PowerEdge and more.

Dell EMC VxRail, a engineered HCI system with VMware, is the first system to be integrated with VMware vSphere with Tanzu, allowing customers to adopt Kubernetes quickly and easily with automated deployment and provisioning.

Dell’s broad infrastructure portfolio lets customers deploy VMware Tanzu in the way that best aligns with their IT strategy, whether through a validated architecture, VxRail cluster and/or the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform.

Dell Technologies Cloud Platform with subscription pricing makes it easy to get started with VMware Tanzu in hybrid clouds for as low as $70 per node, per day. By eliminating upfront costs and forecasting risks, organizations can budget their IT spend without surprises or hidden costs. With the industry’s fastest hybrid cloud deployment, customers can get started in just 14 days, and expand deployment in five days.

Storage innovations for VMware environments

Dell Technologies storage innovations are designed to help customers easily manage and access traditional and modern applications in VMware environments:

* Dell EMC PowerMax Simplifies VMware Management – Dell EMC PowerMax replication is now integrated with VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes (vVols) and VMware Site Recovery Manager, simplifying VMware management by reducing time needed for provisioning, replication and service level policies. Customers can modernize their infrastructure while protecting their most important applications. The new Cloud Mobility for Dell EMC PowerMax feature offers simple movement of data from on-premises to public clouds. Customers can reduce the cost per GB for long-term data retention by up to 50 percent while freeing up capacity for PowerMax to support higher priority applications on-premises, extending the life of the array. The world’s fastest enterprise storage array offers improved security features and Smart DR for data resiliency and efficiency.

* Dell EMC ObjectScale Brings Object Access to VMware Cloud Foundation – Dell Technologies is previewing its next generation, Kubernetes-based object storage platform, Dell EMC ObjectScale, currently available in an early access program. ObjectScale will allow developers to provision S3-compatible, cloud-scale storage for modern stateful applications on demand. By enabling object storage – a critical component of cloud-native application architectures – to be deployed directly through vSphere, Dell Technologies and VMware are equipping customers to deliver modern application experiences and more closely align development and IT operations. Designed with a scale-out, geo-distributed architecture with global accessibility, ObjectScale delivers enterprise storage across edge, core and hybrid cloud environments.

Delivering modern VMware data protection

Dell Technologies adds advanced management and backup capabilities to PowerProtect Data Manager in VMware environments with the introduction of new data protection updates:

* PowerProtect Data Manager Support for Tanzu – To help support and protect a customer’s critical modern applications, Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager now supports the VMware Tanzu portfolio, including Tanzu Kubernetes clusters, Kubernetes clusters in vSphere, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) and Tanzu Kubernetes Grid Integrated (TKGI) on-premises and in public clouds.

* VMware Storage Policy-Based Management and VMware Cloud Foundation Protection – New PowerProtect Data Manager integrations make it the only solution to provide native vCenter Storage Policy-based Management integration for VM protection. This allows VI admins to save time by using well-known workflows from within their vSphere environment to assign data protection policies. Additionally, this latest release of PowerProtect Data Manager offers a VMware-certified solution to protect the VMware Cloud Foundation infrastructure layer.

* Enhanced Protection of Mission-Critical VMs – Dell Technologies is previewing a new feature in PowerProtect Data Manager that will eliminate the need to pause a VM during backup. With new snapshot and data movement technologies, teams can back up mission-critical VMs without business disruption. They no longer have to choose between availability and security since all VMs are protected and active, even during backup.

Build clouds faster with Dell Technologies Cloud and VMware

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, the data center as a service offering for Dell Technologies Cloud, introduces new large node for high memory and storage usage workloads and now supports global and vertical industries with critical security needs through new compliance certifications, including ISO, CCPA, EU GDPR and SOC-2.

The service also simplifies workload mobility with VMware HCX either from legacy infrastructure or between workloads running across two locations.

With new multi-cluster support, customers can segment their workloads and create up to eight clusters in a rack, better utilizing existing resources and increasing performance.

Dell Technologies and VMware are making it easier for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to quickly build and scale hosted cloud environments through tighter integration between VMware Cloud Director and Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP).

Thanks to new integrations, CSPs can enjoy significant cost savings by reducing the time it takes to provision and manage multi-tenant cloud environments, creating virtual data centres in minutes that can be built once and deployed everywhere in seconds.

New automation capabilities further streamlines service deployment and lifecycle management of the software-defined data center.

CSPs running VMware Cloud Director on DTCP can offer customers rapid access to a more reliable and consistent cloud experience across their DTCP environments and off-premise instances.

Introducing support for VMware Project Monterey

Dell Technologies is joining VMware in supporting Project Monterey, an applications-driven response to the change in how applications are being built and deployed.

By adding support for SmartNICs, VMware and Dell Technologies are providing a path for customers to build next-gen infrastructure that efficiently manages the placement of infrastructure, application and security demands across CPUs, GPUs and SmartNICs.