All the winners from Microsoft Partner Awards

Oct 1, 2020

Microsoft South Africa hosted a virtual Partner Awards event last night to recognise and acknowledge the performance of partners, who have worked through the challenges of the year.

A stand-out partner at the awards was Global Computing and Telecoms, which scooped the MD Partner of the Year award.

Lionel Moyal, commercial partners lead at Microsoft South Africa, comments: “Global Computing and Telecoms understands the importance of focusing equally on technology and people to enable effective digital transformation, and they have built strong capabilities in adoption and change management, as well as training, to ensure that our technologies deliver on the promise of empowering our customers.

“As a participant in our Emerging Partner programme, they demonstrated clarity of purpose, dedication and tenacity with the objective of becoming a leader in deployment and implementation of cloud solutions for our customers.”

Despite being a relatively small organisation, Global Computing and Telecoms attained 13 Gold Competencies and featured in the top 10 South African partner list with the most individuals certified on  Microsoft Azure, Modern Work and Security.

Since the last Partner Awards, Microsoft has seen the market change with the acceleration of digital transformation. Partners have demonstrated resilience and innovation, building technologies across the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge that allow organisations to connect, operate and carry on.

Moyal concludes: “As we congratulate this year’s winners and finalists, we acknowledge the displays of agility and creativity from our partners that are helping to reimagine a new world for businesses.  We look forward to continued partnerships that build new products and services and support our customers as they become more digitally resilient.”

Partner of the Year award finalists and winners:

CATEGORY FINALIST WINNER
MD’s Partner of the Year Global Computing and Telecoms
ISV Partner of the Year
  • inQuba
  • Nebula
  • Praelexis
 Nebula
New or Emerging ISV Partner of the Year
  • Boxfusion
  • Praelexis
  • iPulse Systems
 Boxfusion
New or Emerging Services Partner of the Year
  • Boxfusion
  • Global Computing and Telecoms
  • Phakamo Tech
 Phakamo Tech
Modern Workplace Partner of the Year
  • BUI
  • Altron Karabina
  • BCX
 BUI
Security Partner of the Year
  • Phakamo Tech
  • BUI
 BUI
Azure Infrastructure Partner of the Year
  • Altron Karabina
  • Gijima (Pty) Ltd
  • BUI
 BUI
Data & Analytics Partner of the Year
  • Altron Karabina
  • Ascent Technology (Pty) Ltd
  • Accenture
 Altron Karabina
Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year
  • Praelexis
  • Mint Group
 Mint Group
Application Development Innovation Partner of the Year
  • Accenture
  • 4Sight AccTech
  • Tangent Solutions
 Tangent Solutions
Dynamics Business Applications Service Partner of the Year
  • Enterprisecloud
  • Mint Group
  • Altron Karabina
 Mint Group
Dynamics Finance & Operations Partner of the Year
  • Altron Karabina
  • Parity Software (Pty) Ltd
  • Yellow Professional Services (Pty) Ltd
 Yellow Professional Services (Pty) Ltd

 
Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year
  • Mint Group
  • Altron Karabina
  • Ukuvuma Solutions (Pty) Ltd.
 Mint Group

 
Retail Partner of the Year
  • Game
  • Incredible Connection
 Incredible Connection
Commercial Devices Partner of the Year
  • First Technology
  • Mustek
  • Esquire Technologies
 Mustek
Learning Partner of the Year
  • CTU Training Solutions
  • LGIT Smart Solutions
  • Mecer Inter-Ed
 CTU Training Solutions
CSP Indirect Provider of the Year
  • 4Sight Dynamics Africa
  • First Distribution
  • Tarsus On Demand
 Tarsus On Demand
Commercial Channel Partner of the Year
  • 4Sight AccTech
  • Dimension Data
  • First Technology (Pty) Ltd
 First Technology (Pty) Ltd
Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year
  • Mint Group
  • BUI
  • Gijima (Pty) Ltd
 Mint Group

 