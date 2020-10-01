All the winners from Microsoft Partner Awards

Microsoft South Africa hosted a virtual Partner Awards event last night to recognise and acknowledge the performance of partners, who have worked through the challenges of the year.

A stand-out partner at the awards was Global Computing and Telecoms, which scooped the MD Partner of the Year award.

Lionel Moyal, commercial partners lead at Microsoft South Africa, comments: “Global Computing and Telecoms understands the importance of focusing equally on technology and people to enable effective digital transformation, and they have built strong capabilities in adoption and change management, as well as training, to ensure that our technologies deliver on the promise of empowering our customers.

“As a participant in our Emerging Partner programme, they demonstrated clarity of purpose, dedication and tenacity with the objective of becoming a leader in deployment and implementation of cloud solutions for our customers.”

Despite being a relatively small organisation, Global Computing and Telecoms attained 13 Gold Competencies and featured in the top 10 South African partner list with the most individuals certified on Microsoft Azure, Modern Work and Security.

Since the last Partner Awards, Microsoft has seen the market change with the acceleration of digital transformation. Partners have demonstrated resilience and innovation, building technologies across the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge that allow organisations to connect, operate and carry on.

Moyal concludes: “As we congratulate this year’s winners and finalists, we acknowledge the displays of agility and creativity from our partners that are helping to reimagine a new world for businesses. We look forward to continued partnerships that build new products and services and support our customers as they become more digitally resilient.”

Partner of the Year award finalists and winners:

CATEGORY FINALIST WINNER MD’s Partner of the Year Global Computing and Telecoms ISV Partner of the Year inQuba

Nebula

Praelexis Nebula New or Emerging ISV Partner of the Year Boxfusion

Praelexis

iPulse Systems Boxfusion New or Emerging Services Partner of the Year Boxfusion

Global Computing and Telecoms

Phakamo Tech Phakamo Tech Modern Workplace Partner of the Year BUI

Altron Karabina

BCX BUI Security Partner of the Year Phakamo Tech

BUI BUI Azure Infrastructure Partner of the Year Altron Karabina

Gijima (Pty) Ltd

BUI BUI Data & Analytics Partner of the Year Altron Karabina

Ascent Technology (Pty) Ltd

Accenture Altron Karabina Artificial Intelligence Partner of the Year Praelexis

Mint Group Mint Group Application Development Innovation Partner of the Year Accenture

4Sight AccTech

Tangent Solutions Tangent Solutions Dynamics Business Applications Service Partner of the Year Enterprisecloud

Mint Group

Altron Karabina Mint Group Dynamics Finance & Operations Partner of the Year Altron Karabina

Parity Software (Pty) Ltd

Yellow Professional Services (Pty) Ltd Yellow Professional Services (Pty) Ltd Business Applications Power Platform Partner of the Year Mint Group

Altron Karabina

Ukuvuma Solutions (Pty) Ltd. Mint Group Retail Partner of the Year Game

Incredible Connection Incredible Connection Commercial Devices Partner of the Year First Technology

Mustek

Esquire Technologies Mustek Learning Partner of the Year CTU Training Solutions

LGIT Smart Solutions

Mecer Inter-Ed CTU Training Solutions CSP Indirect Provider of the Year 4Sight Dynamics Africa

First Distribution

Tarsus On Demand Tarsus On Demand Commercial Channel Partner of the Year 4Sight AccTech

Dimension Data

First Technology (Pty) Ltd First Technology (Pty) Ltd Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year Mint Group

BUI

Gijima (Pty) Ltd Mint Group