Fujitsu Stylistic Q5010 tablet is the strong silent type

Fujitsu’s most durable tablet now performs even better, with the introduction today of the strong and silent Fujitsu Tablet Stylistic Q5010.

The new arrival boasts a new housing and the latest Intel Pentium Silver processor, delivering even smoother performance among its many market-defining features.

The Stylistic Q5010 boasts an Ingress Protection certification (IP54), offering durability and spill- and dust-proof housing for really challenging working conditions, indoor or outdoor. Tested to the Military Standard MIL-STD-810H, it comes with reinforced corners and a toughened glass display to protect against knocks, spills and bumps.

The fanless design is about more than noise reduction too: it makes the Stylistic Q5010 resistant to environments with a lot of dust in the air. For use in extreme settings that require additional protection against accidental damage, Fujitsu provides an optional cover, including a convenient hand strap.

With a full HD anti-glare 10.1-inch display, integrated pen garage, enterprise security features and a high-performance battery into a single device weighing from just 605 grams, the Stylistic Q5010 is designed for highly mobile users in market sectors such as public safety, transportation, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, education and retail.

To maximise productivity for mobile and remote workers throughout the working day and to enable hot-desking when they are back at base, the Fujitsu Tablet Stylistic Q5010 transforms into a PC when attached to the optional keyboard dock featuring an integrated LAN connector and charging port.

It is also compatible with the same cradle used by the Stylistic Q7310. And the multi-touch IPS display supports Wacom EMR pens with 4K pressure levels, so users can simply add electronic signatures, draw sketches and handwrite digital notes. When not in use, the pen fits snugly into an integrated garage.