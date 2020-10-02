BCX receives partner accolades

BCX has bagged four awards from partners in recent weeks.

The first saw the company announced as the 2019 Fastest Growth Partner in Africa by Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management.

The award recognised BCX as having the highest growth in Veeam sales during the last year.

Linley September, product manager at BCX, comments: “On behalf of BCX, I want to thank Veeam for the award and the acknowledgement. It is amazing to be recognised by Veeam as it shows that our commitment to them as a leading partner bears the fruits of our labour. We look forward to more awards and years of growth together.”

The second accolade was awarded to BCX by HPE, which recognised the company as the HPE Pointnext Services Partner of the Year 2020.

This award deemed BCX to be the largest services partner – yielding the highest contractual revenue for HPE.

“Although there was a slight decline in revenue due to contractual clients replacing aging equipment in 2020, revenues remained stable. We’re truly happy about the award and the consistency it is recognising,” says September.

The third award was from Lenovo, recognising BCX as its Data Centre Group (DCG) Gold Partner for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The fourth was a recognition that sees BCX awarded Managed Service Provider (MSP) status by Aruba, so the company can deliver Aruba managed services.