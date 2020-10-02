Data Specialist – Cape Town, South Africa

EY’s newly established Africa Data Delivery Centre will rapidly grow into a core service for our Africa Assurance business, providing centralized support for our mainstream digital analytical solutions. Be part of this ground-breaking centre of excellence that will change the way that audit teams engage with clients around meaningful analysis and insights created by our digital solutions.The opportunity We are currently seeking the right candidate for an excellent career opportunity. As part of Data Delivery Centre, you will help our clients navigate the complex world of modern data science and analytics. You’ll be working closely with closely working with the data analysts, audit partners and managers as well as with the core implementation team to resolve challenges and remove roadblocks that prevent data delivery. In addition, you will experience high growth, high visibility area with plenty of opportunities to enhance your skillset and build your career.Your key responsibilities With a wide variety of clients across systems, sectors and geographies, you’ll be managing the end to end delivery for a team of data analysts as they extract, transform and load data into core digital analytical tools for the Africa Assurance business to agreed SLA targets. You’ll estimate, budget, do capacity planning and negotiate timelines for data analytics requests. You’ll also manage the relationship with clients and audit team representatives. And leading Data Delivery centre learning and sharing initiatives to leverage from the EMEIA and Global data delivery and digital solution networks. You’ll create and imbed new process and knowledge into standardized, repetitive, re-usable processes. In doing so, you’ll stay abreast of developments in EY’s digital solutions and developments in the market to be able to promote the use of these throughout the Assurance business and contribute to the EMEIA area network by sharing best practice data delivery process and solutions. Skills and attributes for success

Proven experience with leading a team with strong project management and team management skills

Demonstrated good problem solving and interpersonal skills.

Deadline oriented

Customer centric solution mindset

Ability to work in an ambiguous environment, prioritise own and teams work

To qualify for the role, you must have

Preferred degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics or equivalent

Minimum 5 years working experience in data analytics or business data analyst and experience with leading a team

Strong understanding of IT environments, IT security, networking and IT server architecture

Strong knowledge of and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects, etc.), databases (SQL. etc.), programming (XML, Javascript, or ETL frameworks)

Strong working experience in one or more ERP’s e.g. SAP, Oracle, MS Navision, SAGE, etc. and associated ETL tools

Working experience in SpotFire, PowerBi, Python and Alteryx

Technical expertise regarding data architecture, data models, database design development, data mining and segmentation techniques

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Ideally, you’ll also have

Technical leadership and solutions to the data analyst team

Experience in external audit or in a professional services firm

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

What we look for We’re interested in highly motivated people who demonstrate a truly global mind-set and are inspired by the chance to really push boundaries and make the absolute most of every opportunity. An effective communicator, you’ll be a confident team player equipped with strong people management skills and a genuine passion to make things happen in a dynamic organization.What working at EY offers We offer a competitive compensation package where you’ll be rewarded based on your performance and recognized for the value you bring to our business. Plus, we offer:

The opportunity to manage a portfolio of talent within a designated service line

A collaborative environment where everyone works together to create a better working world

Excellent training and development prospects, both through established programs and on-the-job training

An excellent team of senior colleagues dedicated to managing and varying your workload

About EY As a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, we hire and develop the most passionate people in their field to help build a better working world. This starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. So that whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime. If you can confidently demonstrate that you meet the criteria above, please contact us as soon as possible. It’s yours to build. Apply now.

