ENVIRONMENT: A technically skilled Linux & Hadoop Support Engineer with a passion for delivering exceptional customer service is sought by a leading UK global Cloud Solutions Specialist based in Cape Town. You will manage inbound service requests while troubleshooting complex technical issues and create a tracker and report on outstanding issues with a remediation plan. You will require a BA/BSc. Degree with a vocational apprenticeship/certification completed, ITIL V3/4 Foundation Certification, at least 3 years’ experience supporting Hadoop clusters – ideally Hortonworks, 3+ year’s Linux, SQL, Kafka, Spark, Python and Shell Scripting, Core Java and advanced proficiency with case management databases and tools. DUTIES: Support customers with their problems and issues, managing inbound service requests and using your technical expertise and passion for outstanding customer service to answer questions and or troubleshoot technical issues to find solutions.

Proactively assist internal or external businesses and end users to avoid or reduce problem occurrence.

Ability to act as a Team or Project Leader providing direction to team activities and facilitates information validation and team decision- making process.

Provide technical expertise in the supported environment, technology strategy and technical design decisions.

Analyse and troubleshoot complex technical support incidents and problems for our clients.

Work closely with vendors to follow up on outstanding issues.

Create a tracker and report on outstanding issues with a remediation plan.

Provide superior customer service and follow up with customers.

Contribute to internal knowledgebase articles.

Contribute to internal processes and procedures.

Review cases and recommend improvement actions. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Vocational: apprenticeship/certification completion. May be technical or non-technical. May include on- the-job training in addition to studies. Typically, 2-year completion beyond High School level (i.e., Associate of Arts, GCE ‘A’ level or equivalent experience. BA/BS or equivalent experience preferred.

ITIL V3 or 4 Foundation Certification.

Relevant industry certification to support technical experience. Experience/Skills – 3-5 Years’ experience in supporting Hadoop clusters, ideally Hortonworks (HDP) 2.6.5 and 3.1.

3+ Years’ experience –

Linux administration skills (RHEL certified or similar).

SQL and data streaming experience (Kafka, Spark).

Python Scripting, Shell Scripting, Core Java programming language.

Managing and supporting Hortonworks Dataflow HDF 3.X.

Data visualisation and reporting.

Good understanding of ITIL methodology.

Troubleshooting in a technical environment.

Advanced proficiency with case management databases and tools.

Ability to contribute to technical action plans. Advantageous – HDFS, YARN, Tez, Hive, HBase, Kafka, Spark, Spark2, ZooKeeper ATTRIBUTES: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in language to be supported.

Team collaboration and working skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Superior customer service skills.

Phone and remote support experience.

Able to solve and document solutions for usage of other technicians and customers.

Can mentor new agents.

Lead resolution activities with escalated customers.

Ability to balance attention to detail with expeditious execution in a fast-paced environment.

