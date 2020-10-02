OKI extends SADC reach with DCC appointment

OKI Europe has announced a significant strengthening in its go to market strategy in South Africa and the SADC region, with Drive Control Corporation (DCC) appointed as one of the official direct distributors of OKI in South Africa and SADC.

“OKI provides a compelling offering to the South African and SADC channel. We look forward to growing and strengthening our partnership and extending the OKI solution footprint to our valuable reseller partners”, says Jenny Rex, sales director at DCC.

“SADC and South Africa in particular have always been very strong markets for OKI,” says Mathias Militzer, vice-president: MEITA at OKI. “The partnership with Drive Control Corporation will set a new milestone.

“This step forward is demonstrating our commitment to the country and the region by working even closer with leading companies. With this we are combining the strengths of Drive Control Corporation as one of our official partners and value-added distributors with the global brand of OKI and our leadership in providing printing solutions to different vertical markets.

“Combined a portfolio of A3 and A4 digital LED printers and MFPs, and a unique range of specialist graphics printers to target vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality and other vertical businesses with Drive Control Corporation expertise will enable us to offer tailored and customisable printing solutions to different vertical markets in South Africa and SADC countries.

“With this partnership we can support our channel partners even more to ensure we are delivering unique vertical solutions that break down our customer specific barriers to greater success and help them achieve their current and future business goals,” says Militzer.