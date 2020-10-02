Software Engineer

We are looking for Software Engineers to join various teams and have the opportunity to develop in house products within an investment and asset environment. From Data Technology to Research and Development, there are various opportunities to fit each developer’s individual strengths and interests.What you will do:

Develop and

Requirement gathering, communicating with stakeholders and documenting findings in the form of user stories.

Partnering with Engineering Leads and Product Owners to deliver value-adding functionality sprint by sprint.

Working in a quick-to-market proof-of-concept manner to engage stakeholders and focus on high-quality deliverables.

Utilising Test Driven Development to maintain high quality products.

Working in a collaborative manner across teams.

Embracing DevOps techniques

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

A BSc or other relevant degree

Minimum of 5 years working with C# OR Java.

Financial Services / Asset Management advantageous

Experience working with REST APIs and GraphQL.

Experience implementing software within an automated test-driven development environment.

SQL is essential – NoSQL, Data Lake, EDM advantageous.

Source control via Git essential.

UI/UX skills would be a useful though not essential .

Knowledge of cloud technologies like AWS and Azure desirable.

Strong data skills a big plus

