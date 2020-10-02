UNWTO harnesses AI to boost tourism employment

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is to work with California-based Eightfold.ai to help connect tourism jobseekers with employers and so drive the global recovery of the sector.

The new partnership will see UNWTO harness the power of the Eightfold Talent Exchange, a marketplace connecting workers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with available jobs.

Using advanced deep-learning AI, the Exchange matches people to the right jobs in companies that are hiring, creating a bridge between those looking for a job and organizations that need to hire quickly.

All 159 UNWTO Member States, as well as the more-than-500 Affiliate Members will benefit from direct access to the platform. They will also be able to offer Talent Exchange to workers who have lost their tourism-related jobs due to Covid-19. At the same time, workers can sign up to find available jobs that make use of their skills and experience.

Members that have hiring needs also can sign up to post jobs and find talent who can do the job immediately.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili says: “The Covid-19 pandemic has hot the global tourism sector hard, and up to 120-million jobs are at risk.

“However, tourism has a long history of adapting and embracing innovation. This partnership will be a great help to the many millions of people who are dependent on tourism for their livelihoods, while also connecting employers with the very best talent our sector has to offer.”

Kamal Ahluwalia, president of Eightfold.ai, adds: “With Eightfold Talent Exchange, we’re providing all members of UNWTO with a platform that can unite Members over a shared goal: getting individuals who have lost their jobs back to work.

“The AI powering the Exchange understands the capabilities of each person: both the skills that they have from their work experience, and the skills that they could easily learn.”