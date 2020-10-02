Veeam accredits 50 EMEA service partners

Veeam Software has announced its top 50 Veeam Accredited Service Partners (VASP) as well as additional enhancements to the Veeam ProPartner Program for VASPs.

Veeam will collaborate closely with selected partners who are delivering a broader range of professional services and technical implementations to better serve Cloud Data Management requirements and drive high customer satisfaction.

The Veeam 2020 Data Protection Trends Report found that EMEA businesses have been prevented from moving forward with digital transformation due to barriers such as a lack of IT staff skills (47%) and restrictions caused by legacy technology systems (39%).

Yet, as the IT industry continues to grow at a relentless pace and with digital transformation spending expected to approach $7,4-trillion between 2020 and 2023, Veeam recognises the increasing demand for experts that can deliver increasingly complex deployments, adapt to changing business needs and build strategic partnerships with businesses of all sizes.

The select VASPs will receive exclusive access to resources and tools, as well as Veeam Subject Matter Experts for professional guidance on project validations, architecture and design review.

In addition, the VASPs will enjoy greater visibility to Veeam customers looking for service partners and receive dedicated training opportunities such as free VMCE courses based on a minimum number of service delivery engagements per half year.

“Businesses are more reliant on digital infrastructure than ever before. With Digital Transformation a strategic focus for EMEA businesses, partners need to remove the complexity and solve more strategic challenges, while also delivering a broader range of services,” says Daniel Fried, GM and senior vice-president: EMEA and worldwide channels at Veeam.

“By investing in our most active and highly qualified partners and leveraging their expertise through the VASP program, we can support our customers seamlessly in all geographies across EMEA and have them understand and experience much better the benefits they can get out of Cloud Data Management and also deepen our relationships with them.”

To help businesses deliver their digital transformation initiatives, partners are broadening their portfolios to deliver the benefits of cloud data management and becoming the strategic digital advisors customers need to succeed.

Veeam will work alongside its VASP community, as well as its broader ecosystem of partners, to help achieve this.

All 50 VASPs meet mandatory requirements on technical expertise and Veeam certifications, dedicated professional services staff and history of successful Veeam implementations. Each VASP is assigned a dedicated Veeam Technical Leader to help maintain the required skills and capabilities.