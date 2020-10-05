Android Developer – Remote

We are currently recruiting for a skilled Android Developer to join a well-established SME on a permanent basis, based anywhere across SA, you have the option to work 100% remotely with the occasional trip down to the offices in Cape Town.

You’ll be joining a team of developers, closely working with the software architect and development manager who encourage an open-door policy. This team enjoys taking ownership of their work, learning and growing in a fast paced environment while delivering quality solutions to their UK based clients.

Requirements (4+ years of working experience)

– Experience delivering clean-code (best practices)

– OOP

– XML/JSON data served via HTTP API’s

– Java/Kotlin

– Dagger

– Firebase

– ExoPlayer

Soft skills required

– Strong command of English language (verbal and written)

– Detail orientated

– Organised and methodical

– Excellent troubleshooting and problem solving abilities

– Code-lover and tech enthusiast

If this sounds like the opportunity for you, send over your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] and I’ll arrange a call to discuss this opportunity in more detail.

