Android Developer – Remote
We are currently recruiting for a skilled Android Developer to join a well-established SME on a permanent basis, based anywhere across SA, you have the option to work 100% remotely with the occasional trip down to the offices in Cape Town.
You’ll be joining a team of developers, closely working with the software architect and development manager who encourage an open-door policy. This team enjoys taking ownership of their work, learning and growing in a fast paced environment while delivering quality solutions to their UK based clients.
Requirements (4+ years of working experience)
– Experience delivering clean-code (best practices)
– OOP
– XML/JSON data served via HTTP API’s
– Java/Kotlin
– Dagger
– Firebase
– ExoPlayer
Soft skills required
– Strong command of English language (verbal and written)
– Detail orientated
– Organised and methodical
– Excellent troubleshooting and problem solving abilities
– Code-lover and tech enthusiast
If this sounds like the opportunity for you, send over your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] and I’ll arrange a call to discuss this opportunity in more detail.