Business Analyst IT

Our client urgently requires a Business Analyst IT to be located in the George or Mossel Bay area to start ASAP. This would be an independent contractor opportunity that will run up March 2021 with possible extension.

Responsibilities:

– Responsible for bridging the gap between IT and the business using data analytics to access processes.

– Elicitation of requirements and documenting/analysing business processes (As Is And To Be) and recommending changes

– Responsible for outlining problems, determine requirements, and to deliver data-driven documentation and recommendations where necessary.

– Continually helping and guiding business to improve processes, services, and software

Experience

– 5- 8 years’ proven experience as a Business Analyst

– Self-starter with excellent communication and written skills

– Excellent documentation and presentation skills

Qualifications

– Grade 12 National Certificate and Degree or Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science

– Business Analyst Qualification (FTI) desirable

