Developer – Front-End

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Implementing front-end JavaScript coding. Focusing on performance, maintainability and testable code.

Creating modules and components. Compiling a functional site with both.

Working closely with other developers, making modifications to the existing code.

Applying best practices and ensuring stability and security of the applications.

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Science Degree.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum of 5+ years Front-end development experience.

Proficient in coding JavaScript from scratch.

Understanding of object-oriented programming concepts.

Solid experience writing front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (AngularJS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.).

Experience in the following: Using a source control solution such as Git. Delivering well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code. Designing, developing and refining new features, new ideas and concepts. Command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.



Advantageous Experience:

Experience with: Sketch / Zeplin / Photoshop / Google Maps & Firebase. CSS precompilers (Less or Sass). Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.



